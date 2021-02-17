Due to continued road hazards and with conditions expected to worsen, Drive-Thru Ashes and in-person at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church have been cancelled.
In their place, Rector Justin Briggle has recorded an audio for Ash Wednesday, beginning in The Book of Common Prayer on page 264, at https://soundcloud.com/jbriggle/ash-wednesday-2021.
“On Ash Wednesday we are confronted with our mortality and sinfulness, and therefore of our need for redemption,” said Justin Briggle, Rector of St. Philip’s. “We remember that we are dust, and to dust we shall return. What we do with that knowledge makes all the difference. Ashes serve as a physical reminder of this reality.”
Ash Wednesday is a Christian holy day of prayer and fasting.
It’s preceded by Mardi Gras’ Fat Tuesday, also known as Shrove Tuesday and falls on the first day of Lent, the season of penitence and repentance leading up to Easter Sunday, which this year falls on Sunday, April 4.
All weekdays during Lent are observed by special acts of discipline and self-denial, said Father Justin Briggle, Rector at St. Phillip’s Episcopal Church.
The 40 days of lent start on Ash Wednesday and ends as the sun sets the night before Easter Day, when Christians customarily gather for The Great Vigil of Easter.
According to Briggle, these 40 days reflect, in a mysterious way that can be grasped only through faith, the 40 days Jesus spent in the wilderness, as well as the week leading up to the crucifixion.
“Forty is a significant number in the Bible,” Father Briggle said. “The Israelites wandered for 40 years. Christ also was tempted in the wilderness for 40 days in preparation for his ministry. So 40 days of preparation for Easter.”
Lent is the season many Christians recommit their lives to God and turn from the distractions, bad habits, and sins committed throughout the year.
Traditionally, Lent is observed through prayer, fasting, and giving. Many Christians give something up for Lent as a penitence for their sins, to show their shame for having strayed from God’s will.
Episcopalians are also encouraged to fast in some form throughout the season of Lent, especially on Fridays as we recall our Lord's death on the cross.
“You’re giving up something with the hope you are devoting more of yourself to God,” Briggle said.
People often give the amount of money they would spend on an extra expense to the church or to a charity.
During Lent, the Stations of the Cross, a devotional that commemorates Christ carrying the Cross and his execution, is observed by some churches.
Catholics who observe Lent, traditionally, eat mostly eat fish on Fridays and try to abstain from meat as an act of penitence and spiritual self-discipline.
Lent comes to a close during the special services of Holy Week that lead up to Easter.
