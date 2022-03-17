St. Philips Episcopal Church is hosting a bake sale and free classical guitar concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19 during the Dogwood Festival. The performance takes place inside the St. Philips’ sanctuary at 106 E. Crawford St. following the bake sale and Stained Glass Tour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
St. Philips members held a Chili Fiesta fundraiser for 50 years before the pandemic and are holding the bake sale as a way to return to community outreach and involvement.
Church member Marian Raney said the pandemic affected the church’s efforts to raise money for local causes.
“We just wanted to thank the community for 50 some years that they have supported us with the Chili Fiesta,” Raney said. “We want to show the community that we are still trying to reach out and support others. That’s why we’re doing the bake sale.”
Sale of the baked goods raises money for several local causes, including the Blessing Box at the corner of Crawford and Houston streets, Christmas Outreach, Fund for the Poor, Hope Station, Luke Strong, Living Alternatives, Pleasant Hill Children’s Home, Rainbow Room, Refuge of Light, Rockbottom Ranch, VA Unit 199 Color Guard and more.
Church members are also offering a prayer tent from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and passing out free bottles of water to people at the festival.
St. Philips is also sponsoring the afternoon concert by Rafael Scarfullery, PhD, the choirmaster and organist at St. Philips. He is performing an hour-long program of classical guitar music titled “Classical Guitar Around the World.”
The program features music from Albania, Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Dominican Republic, Greece, Haiti, Hungary, Japan, Macedonia, Paraguay, Serbia, Spain, Ukraine and Venezuela.
Raney, who heard Scarfullery perform on his guitar at the church’s Christmas concert, described his talent as “phenomenal.”
“When he did our Christmas concert we were just knocked over with his talent,” Raney said. “Having him here in Palestine is such a blessing.”
