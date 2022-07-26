AUSTIN — In the spring of 2023, end-of-the-year exams for Texas students will change to better reflect “the types of questions asked by educators in classrooms,” state education officials said.
Exams will limit multiple choice questions and instead include varying question types, such as open-ended questions that allow students to explain their reasoning and receive partial credit, officials said.
“The new question types were developed with input from teachers, students and a wide range of educational stakeholders and assessment experts,” Texas Education Agency officials said in a statement. “TEA then field tested these new question types to verify their ability to accurately and reliably measure students’ understanding of the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills.”
In order to prepare students for the change, the Texas Education Agency also released preliminary exam blueprints that show how each test will be organized, as well as practice questions.
In addition to the new questions, the test will be fully administered online this coming school year.
Last spring, nearly 90% of students in grades 3-8 took the STAAR test online and 85% of high school students took their STAAR EOC tests online, state officials said. For two days straight, more than 1 million students were testing online concurrently, without interruptions to the student testing experience, officials said.
The exams are given to students from third grade through high school with subjects varied by grade. The purpose of the exams is to assess student progress and where gaps need to be addressed, however, they have been heavily criticized for the stress placed on students, as well as teachers, schools and school districts that are also assessed on student success rates.
Critics have also said due to pressures, educators have an incentive to teach the exam rather than specialized lesson plans that better prepare students for the future.
To minimize this, lawmakers passed House Bill 3906 in 2019 that requires TEA to redesign the exams to better align with classroom instruction. Lawmakers also eliminated high-stakes associations with the tests for elementary and middle school students that previously made passing a requirement to move to the next grade.
Even as some move to rid the annual exams, Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in addition to exams being a federal and state law requirement, they provide valuable information about a student’s progress.
“Parents need to have access to clear information on where their students are, compared to previous years, and how much progress was made during the most recent school year. Teachers need reliable input on how students are doing relative to a consistent set of state standards. And school district leaders rely on the results from these assessments to properly lead their school systems in ways that maximize support for student academic growth,” Morath previously said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.