Elderly residents, prone to dehydration and dependent on others to cook, clean and care for them, could have perished during February's Arctic storms. Though the weather interrupted water service and made travel difficult in the Palestine area, nursing home staff and volunteers rallied to supply water and transport others to work.
Nursing homes had adequate food and power during the storm, but the city’s frozen or burst water lines cut off water from some facilities for almost an entire week. Though required by state mandates to have emergency water supplies, they lasted only one or two days in some facilities.
Routine activities such as cooking, showering and flushing would have been next to impossible without additional water donated by volunteers.
TruCare Living Center had 60 five-gallon containers of potable water on hand — which lasted through only the first of six days. TruCare lost water Wednesday, Feb. 17 and regained it Monday, Feb. 22.
A donation of two 55-gallon water drums by Melissa Randle of Heart to Heart Hospice and Lenny Patton allowed volunteers like Jodi Harding and family of staff members to fill them and bring water to the facility so staff could flush toilets and provide sponge baths to residents.
Administrator Wanda Lambright at TruCare said she was grateful for water donated by members of the community and the city's fire department.
“There was really no time that we struggled for water because of the citizens of Palestine,” Lambright said. “I want to say a special thank you to our community for helping out. It was amazing.”
Transportation issues and at least one power outage also posed risks to resident care.
Many roads turned icy, making travel to work treacherous. Some employees stayed in the facilities over four or five days, until roads were safe enough to drive home. Administrators transported many employees to work to avoid staff shortages.
“None of our departments were short one day because we were able to get everyone to work safely,” Lambright said.
Since machine laundry was also not possible, staff members drove TruCare’s laundry to a nursing home in Jacksonville that had a constant water supply.
At Greenbrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, water stopped flowing for four days, from Tuesday, Feb. 16 to Friday, Feb. 19, due to the city’s water main bust.
Administrator Jeremy Jones said despite the lack of water, his facility did not suffer drastically. Besides having an emergency water supply on hand, Greenbrier also received unsolicited water deliveries from community members and city workers.
Greenbrier lost power for seven hours, but the outage did not affect operations because the facility has a back-up generator.
“Our emergency generators worked perfectly fine,” Jones said. “We were very cozy and comfy.”
Administrators praised their staff for good attendance and morale.
“To me it was the best exercise in teamwork I’ve ever seen,” said Tim Kozik, chief executive officer of Cartmell, which owns Windermere at Cartmell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.