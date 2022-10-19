Stakeholders push for state support in desalination projects

AUSTIN — The Texas Water Development Board and other key stakeholders told lawmakers Tuesday they should earmark some of the state’s surplus to water infrastructure projects, especially desalination.
Desalination is a process that removes salts and other particles from contaminated seawater and brackish ground and surface water to obtain fresh potable water.
With the state experiencing long bouts of extreme drought and a booming population, stakeholders said it is more vital than ever that the state look into building more desalination facilities to ensure a secure water supply.
“This legislative cycle, we're in a unique position with the amount of surplus money that's floating around out there, and I know all of you have great ideas about how some of that money should be spent. I do, too, but I think water infrastructure is a good place to benefit a large number of people over a long period of time,” said Ken Frazier, executive director of the Texas Desalination Association.
A 2022 State Water Plan projects a 73% population increase over the next 50 years, from 29.7 million people in 2020 to 51.5 million in 2070. Along with that growth comes a projected 9% increase in total water demand.
Texas’ existing water supplies — those that can already be relied on during drought — are projected to decline 18% during the same period.
Experts said one way to ensure there is an adequate water supply for future needs would be to invest in seawater desalination plants along the Gulf of Mexico.
Texas does not have any existing seawater desalination plants in large part because of the cost, experts said.
Matt Nelson, of the Texas Water Development Board, said seawater desalination is more costly than other desalination methods because seawater has higher levels of salinity, requiring specialized equipment for intense cleaning. This in turn requires more power and more money.
Even so, the price tag should not stop lawmakers from building necessary infrastructure, Frazier said.
“At some point, I think we're going to have to come to the realization that we're going to have to look at other sources, and they're going to be more expensive,” Frazier said.
A draft report by the Texas Water Development Board recommended seven facilities be built along the coast, with one near Houston, five near Corpus Christi and another in South Texas.
Rebecca Grande, policy manager at the Texas Association of Business, said she believes using the Gulf Coast resources would be instrumental in creating more water for the state.
She added that though expensive to build, in the long run, the facilities would save consumers money, particularly in times of drought, when supply and demand pressures can impact price.
“Investments in desal technologies can be expensive. However, the long-run cost to consumers is worth less,” Grande said. “Not only does it save consumers money, but it also increases the domestic water supply across our state in times of extreme drought.”
Erika Mancha, executive administrator of the Texas Water Development Board, said a final report will be presented to lawmakers in December, ahead of the next legislative session.
