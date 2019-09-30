Palestine’s own Whiskey Myers will be featured on the Today Show, Tuesday.
The group, featured on a Spotify billboard in downtown Nashville, has had a record year so far.
The band just produced and released its fifth studio album, a self titled album featuring a song about its old local stomping grounds, “Houston County Sky.” It has sold out 95 percent of its headline dates over the last two years, including shows at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth.
The band opened for Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 25 on the“No Filter” North American Tour.
Whiskey Myers is made up of Cody Cannon (lead vocals and acoustic guitar), Cody Tate (lead and rhythm guitar, backing vocal), John Jeffers (lead rhythm and slide guitar, lap steel, backing vocals), Jeff Hogg (drums), Jamey Gleaves (bass), and Tony Kent (percussion).
Former band member Gary Brown, bass player, a founding member of the band, left in 2017 to spend more time with his family.
Locally, some of us remember the band's first gigs on a flatbed trailer, with a follow up performance at the first Watermelon Festival in Grapeland, before they began playing shows around Palestine and Texas, slowly starting to build a following on the Texas/Red Dirt scene.
Whiskey Myers cameoed in the fourth episode of the hit Paramount television series, Yellowstone, featuring Kevin Costner. The band not only appeared on the show but also had seven songs featured on four episodes. Its music was also featured in Yellowstone's second season.
After appearing on the episode that features the band playing in a bar room, the show’s 4.5 million viewers sent the band’s 2016 album Mud to No. 1 on the iTunes country chart and Top 20 all genre.
The 2011 album Firewater and 2014’s Early Morning Shakes also hit the Top 10 country albums and Top 50 all-genre..
In Europe during a 15-date tour, the band performed for more than 100,000 fans at the Download Festival in London and Paris.
The band started when friends Cody Cannon and John Jeffers began learning guitar together, inspired by the music of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams, Jr., Waylon Jennings, and others. After joining Cannon's co-worker and friend Cody Tate, they began calling themselves Lucky Southern. After playing together for a while, the three decided to start a more serious band. They enlisted friend Jeff Hogg to play drums, and asked Cannon's cousin Gary Brown to play bass (although he did not know how to play the instrument at the time).
In 2008, the band released its debut album, Road of Life. Their second album, Firewater, was released by Wiggy Thump in 2011 and debuted in the Top 30 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, largely thanks to the single "Ballad of a Southern Man". On Feb. 4, 2014, the album, Early Morning Shakes, was released to mostly positive reviews. This was followed with their 2016 album, Mud.
For those who want to watch, the Today Show is on NBC from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.
