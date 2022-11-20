Kick off the holiday season with prayer, praise and thanksgiving Monday night in Grapeland.
At 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, the board of the historic First Christian Church on Market Street in downtown Grapeland is hosting its annual community-wide Thanksgiving.
Those attending enjoy old-time hymn singing and an uplifting sermon.
The little white church, as it is known in Grapeland, disbanded as a formal church many years ago. It's now overseen by a board of trustees, which has sponsored this worship service to humbly kick off the holiday season in prayer and thanksgiving.
An offering is collected to help the board with operating and maintenance fees, as well as church renovations.
A reception follows the holiday service.
This is a community-wide event, everyone is invited and welcome to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.