The Texas Attorney General's Fugitive Apprehension Unit made several noteworthy arrests last week. Luis Gilberto Castillo was arrested April 19 in Palestine.
Castillo had an outstanding warrant for Harboring a Runaway issued by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. The Unit received an Intake Report from The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children as a lead from the United States Marshals Service in Hidalgo County regarding a missing/endangered 13-year-old female child from Edinburg possibly in the Palestine area.
During the investigation, it was reported that the missing/endangered 13-year-old female child was with Castillo. At the time of arrest, the child was not located with Castillo, and the investigation into her whereabouts is ongoing.
