AUSTIN — The Texas Department of State Health Services warns that the state could experience a more severe flu season this year than in years past.
Six weeks into the latest flu season, Texas is already trending to have a higher rate of cases than documented over the past three flu seasons, said Dr. Jennifer Shuford, interim commissioner of DSHS.
“Many people across the United States are suffering from flu right now, that much is very clear, but what's less certain is what it is going to look like as we get into the winter and the spring. Flu season is notoriously unpredictable,” Shuford said.
Shuford said because Texas, like much of the rest of the United States, started reporting influenza-like cases earlier, it could mean the peak will also come sooner. However, she said there could also be multiple peaks, or activity levels could remain the same for several months.
She said because of this, DSHS encourages Texans to receive their flu vaccine sooner rather than later, particularly as the holidays are near and people will be traveling and gathering in larger numbers. Anyone over the age of 6 months is eligible for a flu vaccine.
“What we do know is that getting (the flu) shot right now is the most important step that you can take to protect yourself from flu and flu complications throughout the rest of the flu season,” Shuford said. “Vaccination remains our best defense against severe illness from flu, especially for more vulnerable populations like older adults, very young children, people with chronic health conditions and pregnant women.”
While data indicates a rise in cases, there is no evidence that cases are more severe, she added. But a vaccine can help prevent illness, hospitalization and even death.
Shuford said influenza impacts 5% to 20% of the population each year.
During the 2020-21 and 2021-22 flu seasons, cases remained relatively low, particularly compared to the 2019-20 season. But cases this season have since surpassed caseloads prior to the pandemic.
Shuford said this likely is due to most Texans reducing their interactions during the two years of the coronavirus pandemic. Because of this, individuals also reduced their exposure to the flu and other communicative illnesses. This, in turn, means Texans likely do not have robust antibodies to help combat the illness this season.
Shuford said COVID-19 restrictions were meaningful and important because they helped prevent Texas hospital systems from being completely overburdened, but it does mean that there is a slightly lower immunity in the population.
“So it's really important to go get your vaccine … since we have so many people in our community that might be susceptible to flu this year,” she said.
