AUSTIN — Texas leaders in the legislature and law enforcement were supportive of the firing of Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo. The Uvalde school board unanimously voted Wednesday to oust Arredondo three months after the Robb Elementary School shooting left 21 people dead.
Arredondo, who did not attend the school board meeting, has been criticized for his inactions that day that allowed for 77 minutes to pass before law enforcement breached the unlocked classroom door and killed the gunman.
Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas Executive Director Charley Wilkison said in a statement that Arredondo, who according to multiple experts was in charge that day, “should face the consequences of his professional decision making.”
“This horrible tragedy demands the Texas law enforcement community to engage in deep introspection about what a law enforcement agency requires to exist, how they are created under the law, how an agency’s officers are trained and how that relates to the responsibilities of response,” Wilkison said. “In fact all law enforcement agencies, chiefs, officers, and all personnel should receive the highest training and therefore be held to the absolute highest standards.”
State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, said in a Tweet that the school decision “was just the start for justice.”
“Our work is not done. Arredondo was not the only one who failed,” he said.
Gov. Greg Abbott agreed with Gutierrez saying in his own statement that "there must be accountability at all levels in the response at Robb Elementary School.
“The first step for accountability on behalf of the victims, their families, and the Uvalde community has been taken with the removal of Chief Arredondo. This is a good start, but there is more work to be done," Abbott said. "The investigations being conducted by the Texas Rangers and the FBI are ongoing, and we look forward to the full results being shared with the victims' families and the public, who deserve the full truth of what happened that tragic day.”
Arredondo previously said that he did not believe he was incident commander after law enforcement agents from local, state and federal branches responded that day.
In recently released hallway and body cam footage, hundreds of law enforcement agents can be seen standing around for more than an hour before nearing the classroom door.
According to the Uvalde CISD’s written active shooter plan, the police chief is directed to assume command and control of the response to an active shooter, a Uvalde report found. Arredondo was one of the first responders to arrive at the scene and “failed to perform or to transfer to another person the role of incident commander,” it said.
As incident commander, Arredondo should have recognized the malfunctioning radios and established a better way to communicate. When keys were difficult to locate, Arredondo should have urged officers to find another way to breach the classroom, a second report by Texas House found.
Without these actions, chaos ensued, the House report said.
In a 17-page statement released hours before the school board meeting, Arredondo’s attorney George E. Hyde insisted that he be reinstated, adding that the school district was violating his constitutional due process rights
“Chief Arredondo will not participate in his own illegal and unconstitutional public lynching and respectfully requests the board immediately reinstate him, with all backpay and benefits, and close the complaint as unfounded,” Hyde said in a statement.
Hyde also argued that in firing Arredondo, the school board, impacted families, the Uvalde community and society as a whole are using him as a scapegoat, targeting their grief toward him as the shooter is dead.
“Those affected lash out and seek more retribution by identifying a new target to focus their grief on, with the belief that it will help them stop hurting. Unfortunately, it won’t,” Hyde said. “Retribution will not bring anyone back; it is a hollow reward, and it will only spread more hurt and pain in an unjust and biased manner.”
Arredondo was placed on administrative leave without pay in July. He also resigned from his position on city council at that time after being elected just weeks before the tragedy and sworn in days after the massacre.
Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw called the response of all nearly 400 law enforcement agents an “abject failure,” insisting that in law enforcement “when one fails, we all fail. Plain and simple.”
There were 91 DPS responding officers that day. McCraw said they, too, are under an internal investigation into their actions, or lack thereof, on that day. Uvalde City Council members also said they are conducting an investigation of responding city police officers.
Even in firing Arredondo, the school board and state leaders all the way to Gov. Greg Abbott received criticism for the amount of time it took to permanently remove Arredondo from his position.
School board members had previously tried to fire Arredondo in July, but that meeting was delayed because of due process requirements. Instead they placed him on administrative leave without pay.
The members convened their meeting Wednesday without further comment.
