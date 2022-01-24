AUSTIN — Col. Rita Holton, state public affairs officer for the Texas Military Department, issued a refutation to several reports involving Operation Lone Star in a statement Friday.
Operation Lone Star is the state military mission along the Texas-Mexico border to address illegal immigration issues. Gov. Greg Abbott launched the operation in March where about 10,000 service members have been deployed to the border in an attempt to deter illegal border crossings. The operation has also been the subject of frequent scrutiny as reports of pay issues, suicides and poor equipment and living conditions have recently emerged.
The Texas National Guard reports primarily for domestic emergencies in Texas. While on duty, the member receives a flat rate of $151 per day, according to the Texas Military Department website. In the case of OLS, it was mandatory for most of those called up to report for duty.
According to reports by several media outlets, the operation has been plagued with issues. For example, reports found that members were not receiving the correct pay. State officials said as many as 150 guardsmen were not receiving full paychecks, stating it was due to a new, recently revamped pay system.
Holton said TMD is still identifying gaps but that they are being “actively addressed.”
“While there have been administrative pay challenges, currently every service member assigned to Operation Lone Star is being paid,” she said. “To date, approximately 75 percent of pay discrepancies have been resolved, to include back pay for those who have been paid inaccurate amounts.”
There have also been reports of numerous denied hardship requests and poor equipment and living conditions, to which Holton called “false” and “inaccurate.”
TMD has been accused of denying most hardship requests, a request to be relieved of duty, but Holton too denied that claim. As of Jan. 21, TMD said 900 service members sought hardship requests to which 75% have been granted, adding that requests are granted on a case-by-case basis.
According to reports by military.com, most of the requests made were because of financial constraints. Civilian jobs pay more than National Guard duty — some reported to make as much as $30,000 less than their civilian jobs. While soldiers know what comes with the job and are happy to serve, they found that the poorly planned mission has left them doing little to no work while also losing out on thousands of dollars, it said.
With this, media outlets have reported four recent suicides — two of which were directly tied to OLS and individuals who had been denied hardship leave. Holton said the deaths still are under investigation, but that “there is no evidence to support an assumption that their decisions were made as a direct result of hardship denials.”
TMD said in 2021 there were nine suicides within its ranks.
When it came to complaints of equipment shortages, members said they were lacking items such as winter gear for the cold and medical equipment. Members, living in unsanitary, mobile bases, have also been packed together leading to a quick spread of COVID-19, per reports.
Holton acknowledged there were areas for improvement, but they have been identified and commanders are actively working to improve conditions, she said. She added that less than 1% of the state’s military force is in isolation due to COVID-19.
“Guardsmen have access to personal protective equipment, testing, vaccines, and antibody therapeutics. TMD’s medical professionals have oversight of these protocols and ensure service members are monitored on a daily basis while in isolation/quarantine, and are cleared prior to returning to duty,” she said.
According to DPS, since the start of the operation, approximately 100,000 illegal migrants have been apprehended or referred to federal and state law enforcement agencies with 9,000 individuals returned to Mexico.
But it has come at a high price.
So far, the state has diverted $250 million from other state agencies to build a wall along the border with another $38.4 million recently allocated for law enforcement, jail operation and court administration activities, as well as $74.8 million in OLS funds for cities and counties in proximity to the border. This is in addition to the approximately $3 billion — first $1.05 billion approved last spring and another $1.88 billion approved in the fall—for border security.
“Texas supports legal immigration but will not be an accomplice to the open border policies that cause, rather than prevent, a humanitarian crisis in our state and endanger the lives of Texans.” Abbott said previously. “We will surge the resources and law enforcement personnel needed to confront this crisis.”
