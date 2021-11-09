State Rep. Cody Harris (Palestine – R) announced Tuesday, Nov. 6 that he will seek re-election to the Texas House after a historic legislative session that delivered more conservative victories than any previous session in modern history.
“Serving the families of House District 8 is a true honor, and I am humbled to announce for re-election,” Harris said. “I ran on a platform of fighting for our rural conservative values, and I am proud of what we accomplished. We provided over $3 billion in border security funding, passed crucial elections integrity reforms, kept our commitment to fund our public schools, banned the teaching of racist, anti-white propaganda, eliminated abortions once a heartbeat is detected and passed constitutional carry. We also provided another 13th check to retired teachers and passed reforms to the bail system, ensuring dangerous criminals are kept off our streets.”
Harris is a fifth-generation resident of House District 8, which currently includes Anderson, Freestone, Hill and Navarro Counties. With the massive population growth in urban areas, the East Texas House districts were shifted East during the redistricting process.
“I am so sad to tell you that I will no longer be able to represent Hill or Freestone counties,” Harris said. “It has been a tremendous honor getting to know the great people in these two counties over the last four years.”
House District 8 will now include Anderson, Cherokee, Navarro and part of Henderson County.
During his second term in office, Harris served as Vice-Chair of the Natural Resources Committee and on the Transportation and Calendars committees. Harris was also appointed by Speaker Dade Phelan to serve as presiding officer of the State Water Infrastructure Fund Advisory Board and by Governor Abbott to serve on the Southwestern States Water Commission.
“While I’m extremely proud of what we have accomplished these past two sessions, having a strong and effective voice for our rural district is more important than ever, and that’s why I am running for re-election,” Harris said. “With the support of this community, I will continue to focus on the issues that affect our district, and I will continue to fight to protect our rural conservative values.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.