AUSTIN — Texas senators in the finance committee continue to push state funds to divest of Russian assets as the war in Ukraine rages on.
During an interim committee meeting Wednesday, state Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, urged financial leaders of state pensions and other funds to divest from any Russian investment.
“I think it is an important statement,” Bettencourt said. “We simply cannot do business (with Russia). We simply cannot be an investing party as the state of Texas with the Russian Federation under its current leadership as long as they're conducting an absolutely aggressive war against civilian populations at risk.”
Bettencourt has led the charge in prioritizing the topic. In March, he, with the support of the full senate, requested the issue be included in the senate’s interim charges.
But the amount Texas invests with Russia is already minimal.
Mike Reissig, chief executive officer of the State Comptroller's Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company, said Texas does not have direct exposure to Russia, and its indirect exposure is at .0001%, or approximately $100 million to $200 million.
Reissig said this is because while Russia appears to be a large country with a large economy, it only accounts for 2% of the global GDP.
“It’s a very small advantage,” he said.
Last week, members of the House Public Education Committee also probed Texas-Russia investments as it pertains to the Texas Permanent School Fund.
Reissig said that of the eight broad investment pools at the trust company, five have no direct or indirect investments with Russia while three have only indirect investments. Of those with indirect investment, the comptroller’s office has reduced indirect exposure from $18.6 million to $1.2 million — about a 93% reduction.
He added that moves to reduce Russian investments were already happening prior to the invasion of Ukraine.
“Suffice to say (exposure is) very small,” Reissig said.
He added that there are some options for legislators to ponder. For example, New Jersey and Minnesota passed legislation that prohibits certain government dealings with businesses associated with Russia. The states of New York, Ohio and Indiana have issued gubernatorial executive orders.
State Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, said while he is in favor of divesting in Russia, he wants to be sure that it is done without a detriment to Texas.
“There are other places to make money in the world besides our enemies. We will get to where we want to go; we'll do it responsibly without sacrificing — throwing the baby out with the bathwater,” Perry said.
