AUSTIN — The Texas Supreme Court overturned a statewide injunction barring investigations of child abuse for families that provide gender-affirming care.
The opinion, released Friday, said the lower court abused its authority and does not have the ability to issue statewide relief to nonparties. It did however allow for the injunction to remain in place for the one family involved in the case, as they are a named party.
“The court of appeals abused its discretion by using Rule 29.3 to issue a statewide order,” the opinion read. “The text of Rule 29.3 plainly limits the scope of the available relief to that which is necessary to preserve the parties’ rights.”
The fight over families right to aid their children in gender-affirming care began in February when Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an opinion that stated gender-affirming procedures for minors and prescription of puberty blockers constitutes child abuse under Texas law.
Days later, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any parent or medical professional who provides an adolescent child with gender-affirming health care — including hormone therapy and gender-transitioning procedures.
Families were immediately investigated, leading to a lawsuit by one former Texas DFPS employee who has a transgender teenager and was placed under investigation. Licensed psychologist Megan Mooney also joined the suit, saying that in complying with the directive she is violating her ethical obligations.
Those investigations were halted in March after a judge issued a statewide injunction barring all investigations from happening while the case played out. This ruling overturned that injunction.
In the state Supreme Court opinion, justices released Abbott and Paxton from the case, stating that the opinion and directive do not formally change the legal obligations of DFPS, parents or medical professionals. That is the authority of the legislature, adding that DFPS does have the responsibility to “make a prompt and thorough investigation of a report of child abuse or neglect,” but it is up to DFPS to assess whether a report it receives is actually “a report of child abuse or neglect.”
In this, the court makes clear that DFPS was not bound by the governor’s directive as it previously claimed.
“Unlike some executive orders of the governor that are afforded binding legal effect by statute, the governor’s letter cites no legal authority that would empower the governor to bind state agencies with the instruction contained in the letter’s final sentence, and we are directed to none,” it said. “(Elected officials) have every right to express their views on DFPS’s decisions and to seek, within the law, to influence those decisions — but DFPS alone bears legal responsibility for its decisions.”
The state’s highest court added that DFPS does not need permission to investigate claims. It does however need permission to take action on the basis of an investigation.
“The normal judicial role in this process is to act as the gatekeeper against unlawful interference in the parent-child relationship, not as overseer of DFPS’s initial, executive-branch decision to investigate whether allegations of abuse may justify the pursuit of court orders,” it said.
While the injunction is overturned, the merits of the case — whether state-ordered child abuse investigations into transgender care violate the families rights — remains in question. It is currently before the Third Court of Appeals.
The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Texas and Lambda Legal — all working on behalf of the plaintiffs — said in a joint statement that even though the court limited its order to the plaintiffs, it reaffirmed that Texas law has not changed and no mandatory reporter or DFPS employee is required to take any action based on the governor’s directive and attorney general opinion.
"By upholding the injunction, the court left in place the lower court’s decision that investigations based solely on the provision of medically necessary health care cause irreparable harm,” the statement read. "It would be unconscionable for DFPS to continue these lawless investigations while this lawsuit continues, and we will not stop fighting the protect the safety and lives of transgender youth here in Texas.”
