AUSTIN — About 2% of Texas’ 17 million registered voters have cast their ballots in the first four days of early voting in the current May election, according to Texas Secretary of State Office data.
Of those, voters in Armstrong County have the highest turnout so far at 9.96%, while Zavala County, with a 0.03% turnout, has the lowest.
Texas voters will be asked to head to the polls twice this May.
In this current election, voters are casting their ballots for local positions such as mayor and school board members; local propositions and
two statewide constitutional amendments.
Passed during the second special legislative session, the two statewide amendments focus on property taxes.
The first sets a lower property tax rate for elderly and disabled homeowners.
Because those 65 and older or disabled residents have a cap on their school property taxes, they did not benefit from the 2019-passed property tax reductions. This amendment would allow those individuals to also benefit from the lower tax rates.
To account for loss in revenue property tax income, the state would then be required to reimburse public school districts, per a law passed along with the proposed amendment.
The second amendment seeks to increase the amount of the residence homestead exemption in public school taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.
Currently, local taxing entities such as cities, counties and school districts collect property taxes and set tax rates with the largest portion typically going to school districts. But property tax relief does not guarantee a lower tax bill.
These amendments are part of the Texas legislature’s continued push in addressing rising property taxes with some even vowing to eventually rid them all together. But with rising property values, some experts say the impact is not as great.
In order for amendments to be ratified, the proposal needs a two-thirds vote of the full membership of the state legislature. Then a simple majority of registered voters in favor of the changes moves the proposal to ratification.
City of Palestine
Early voting for the current city election, being held by Anderson County in conjunction with the state constitutional amendments election, began April 25 and runs through May 3, and is being held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Anderson County Courthouse Annex, 703 N Mallard.
Election Day is May 7. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail was April 26. The last day to receive ballots by mail is Saturday, May 7.
There are five candidates on the May 7 ballot for Mayor of the City of Palestine, they are Vickey L. Chivers, Justin Florence, Ava Harmon, Mitchell Jordan and Alex Nemer.
The two candidates for District 5 City Councilmember were Krissy Clark and Jason H. Chapman. However, Chapman has officially withdrawn from the race based on personal reasons. Since the ballots had been ordered and printed prior to his withdrawal, Chapman’s name will still appear on the ballot.
The elections for District 1 and District 3 were cancelled Feb. 22, since Sean Conner and Vickey L. Chivers are the loan candidates, respectively, for these positions.
Palestine Independent School Board of Trustees Jeffrey Schwab, Place 3, Kurt Herrington, Place 4 and Davi Killion Ingram, Place 5, were all unopposed and its election was cancelled.
City of Elkhart
The city of Elkhart’s ballot finds three council members running unopposed. Place 1 Councilmember Lucia Butler, Place 3 Councilmember Tammy Baughman and Place 5 Councilmember Chuck Conner will all return for another two-year term.
Billy Jack Wright, James Chris Sheridan and Randy McCoy are all vying for the coveted council seat of Place 2 Councilmember.
Also on the Elkhart ballot is Proposition 1, authorizing continuance of the one-fourth of one percent sales tax for the purpose of providing revenue for maintenance and repair of existing municipal streets.
Early voters in Elkhart will be able to cast their ballots from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Elkhart City Office, 110 W. Parker Street.Early voting is being held Monday through Friday, May 2 through May 3. On Election Day, Elkhart polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 424 W. Parker Street.
March primary runoff
Early voting for the March primary runoff will begin May 16 and runs through May 20. In those elections, voters will decide between the top two candidates within a party for the candidate that will represent the party in the November general election.
Attorney general is the highest ranking state office that will appear on the runoff ballot, with George P. Bush challenging incumbent Ken Paxton.
Election Day from the primary runoff is May 24.
For Anderson County election information, contact Casey Brown at 903-723-7438. For more information on the Elkhart election, contact the Elkhart City Office at 903-764-5657.
