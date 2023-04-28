The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has reported scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening, and affect the region mainly between now and 9 a.m.The greatest severe weather risk including tornadoes will be highest south of I-20 and along I-35 which includes the Waco/Temple/Killeen areas. Farther north including the DFW Metroplex, the threat will mainly be large hail. Remain weather aware today and make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings!
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Neches affecting Anderson, Cherokee and Houston Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1100 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Neches. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground away from the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 11.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 15.3 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Alto affecting Trinity, Anderson, Cherokee and Houston Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1100 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Alto. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Expect moderate to severe flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Boat ramps and picnic areas will be completely inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 16.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CDT Friday was 16.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.4 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
STAY WEATHER AWARE: Anderson County under severe storm risk
