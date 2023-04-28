The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has reported scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening, and affect the region mainly between now and 9 a.m.The greatest severe weather risk including tornadoes will be highest south of I-20 and along I-35 which includes the Waco/Temple/Killeen areas. Farther north including the DFW Metroplex, the threat will mainly be large hail. Remain weather aware today and make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings!

