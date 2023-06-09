Severe thunderstorms are expected across North and Central Texas on Saturday. According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, a complex of strong to severe storms will impact portions of eastern North Texas in the morning, re-developing near and south of I-20 in the afternoon. The primary impacts will be damaging winds greater than 60 mph, large to very large hail, frequent lightning strikes and localized heavy rainfall with isolated instances of flooding or flash flooding. There is still some uncertainty in timing and evolution, as the track and coverage of the morning complex of storms will determine where the highest probability for severe storms will be located in the afternoon. Continue to check back frequently for forecast updates, especially if you have outdoor plans!
