AUSTIN — Steel Dynamics Inc. celebrated the completion of its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility near Corpus Christi during a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday.
The $1.9 billion steel mill project is now the largest steel mill in Texas and is anticipated to have an annual production capacity of approximately 3.0 million tons while producing the latest generation of Advanced High Strength Steel products, per Steel Dynamics documents.
“I am proud to welcome Steel Dynamics to the great state of Texas and look forward to working together as we ensure a brighter, more prosperous future for Sinton and the entire Lone Star State,” Gov. Greg Abbott said.
Steel Dynamics broke ground in November 2019 and is set to bring over 590 new jobs. The site is located in Sinton, north of Corpus Christi.
“Texas remains a shining example of business excellence in the United States thanks to companies like Steel Dynamics who are moving here in droves to grow, flourish and contribute to our booming economy,” Abbott said.
