The Palestine Community Theater will be bringing “Steel Magnolias” to life during the last two weekends of this year’s annual Dogwood celebration. A true classic in every sense, Steel Magnolias is sure to tap into the full barrel of emotions as Director Carol Moore and Palestine’s extremely talented community thespians bring the show to life.
The beautiful and talented group of ladies taking the stage include the following:
Taking on the role of Truvy is Cassie Severn, a long-time veteran of the Texas Theater. Severn has been in shows such as Pretty, Texas, The Red Velvet Cake Wars, A Christmas Story and many more. She recently departed her position teaching theater to take the Realty world by storm. Severn has been married to her husband, Aaron, for 22 years and they have one son, Gus. She enjoys long walks in the mountains, spending time with family and playing with her dog, Minnie.
Tonya Johnson will be stepping in as Annelle. Tonya has always had passion for the Performance Arts, and the story of Steel Magnolias holds a special place in her life as a point of connection with her late mother. Johnson is making her community theatre debut with this performance but is no stranger to the stage as she has performed musically for over 30 years. She grew up in Jacksonville where she resides with her family.
The role of Clairee will be played by Dixie Lee Dorsett. Prior to moving to Palestine, Dorsett found her voice singing in church. She studied vocal performance at Texas State, New College of USF with Arden Fowler, and HCC with Denise Lebrun. Dorsett attended acting classes and appeared in performances in Houston and Dallas. She has been in various productions at The Texas Theatre and is very thankful to be a part of PCT family.
Corie Mason-Best will take on the challenging role of Shelby. She was born and raised in Palestine and is a 2016 graduate of PHS. Mason-Best studied performance theatre and psychology for three years at Stephen F Austin State University. Since college she has become a wife and, most recently, a mother to a beautiful baby boy. When not on stage, Mason-Best can be found participating in numerous other artistic outlets, such as singing, crafting and photography.
The part of M’Lynn will be played by Brandi Derr. She has performed in quite a few PCT shows, including Gilligan’s Island the Musical, My Son Pinocchio, White Christmas, Playing Doctor, and The Mousetrap. Derr is a teacher at Frankston Middle School and has four children.
Kathrine Newton will fill the formidable shoes of Ouiser. Following a long hiatus, Newton returns to “tread the boards” with her Palestine Community Theatre family. Newton’s roles with PCT have run the gamut from characters as diverse as the teacher, Vernadette, in The Dixie Swim Club to the heart recipient, Joy, in The Tin Woman. She is a longtime employee and volunteer of the Palestine YMCA and enjoys time with her husband Jerry on their small farm.
Dates and times for Steel Magnolias are March 25 through March 27 and April 1 through April 3. Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays will be 2 p.m. matinees.
Tickets are available now at www.pctboxoffice.com
