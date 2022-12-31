The Stocking Stuffer Toy Drive delivered blessings to roughly 500 children this year — the highest number served in its 23 years of operation. The children include infants and children to teens ages 13 and 14.
Many of the kids come from large families with more than one child and little to spend on Christmas toys. Budgets for families with young children have been tight this year due to increased inflation.
The Stocking Stuffer Toy Drive started in 1999 and has been running annually ever since. Receptionist Pequita Casteel manages the Toy Drive every year, while the newspaper’s Publisher, Jake Mienk, supervises accounting and public relations.
Toys for Tots, which hosts toy drives by collecting them in boxes at organizations around town, delivered enough toys for 200 children. Most of the toys for the other 300 children were purchased at Walmart in Palestine with money donated by the community.
Families completed applications to receive toys at the Herald-Press office by the deadline of Nov. 16, but a few last minute applications were also accepted and fulfilled. Toys for Tots leaders coordinate applications with Casteel to ensure there is no duplication among applications.
“We are just so grateful for Toys For Tots, which serviced over 200 children, and for the community. We could not have done it without them,” Casteel said. “Each child was able to get three gifts.”
Casteel said she doesn't know how many toys were donated.
“It was a lot,” she said.
Those who coordinate the toy drive receive blessings from their involvement.
Casteel said many people call the Herald-Press to thank her for coordinating the gifts after Christmas. Former recipients who are now grown-ups number in the thousands. Some come to the office to thank Casteel in person.
Mienk is also grateful for his involvement in the annual drive and is committed to seeing it continue.
“This year’s toy drive was a huge success,” Mienk said. “It’s truly a blessing to be part of this endeavor and we look forward to it every year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.