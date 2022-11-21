The Stocking Stuffers Toy Drive officially entered its 23rd holiday season this week. A Palestine tradition since 1999, the toy drive, organized each year by Palestine Herald-Press receptionist Pequita Casteel, has helped thousands of children in the Palestine area enjoy a happy Christmas.
After 23 years, Casteel verified that the excitement is every bit as real as ever.
“It’s still so exciting,” Casteel said. “I’m so happy to say it’s our 23rd year, and that the need for it is greater than ever.”
Five-hundred children were granted requests last year and this year looks to possibly set a new record for requests.
“Palestine has been so great,” Casteel said. “We wonder if we’ll be able to meet the demand every year, but our businesses and residents always step up, and we know they will again this year.”
Helping people seems to be a central theme for Casteel, who recently celebrated 35 years with the Herald-Press. In 1999 she started the Stocking Stuffers Toy Drive. Since then, Casteel has helped make it a success every holiday season. During the first year, the toy drive helped 100 children. It has since grown to serve approximately 400 children annually, with 2021 breaking the 500 mark.
“It was originally supposed to be a one-time thing,” Casteel said. “But 23 years later it’s still going. All the success is owed to the citizens of Palestine, Anderson County and Toys for Tots. They make it all possible.”
Casteel takes a week of her own vacation time each year to finalize gift selections and distribute gifts in an effort to ensure each child has a wonderful Christmas.
“We had to change our policy due to the pandemic last year and we’re continuing it this year,” Casteel said. “We have to only accept new, unopened toys to keep everyone safe.”
Casteel also noted that cash donations are welcome and needed, as there are currently around 20 requests for bicycles so far this year, which are purchased with the donations. Cash donations at the Herald-Press office will receive a receipt. Checks or money orders which are mailed in will receive a receipt upon request.
“We can’t thank everyone enough for all of their donations every year,” said Jake Mienk, Herald-Press publisher. “It warms our hearts to see the outpouring of generosity from the community, and what an honor it is to be a part of it. And a big thank you is in order for Paquita Casteel for putting the toy drive together every year. The time she invests into this is mission is vast and her forward vision is the reason it is so successful.”
Donations can be dropped off 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Herald-Press office, 519 N. Elm St. in Palestine. Checks should be made payable to the Palestine Herald-Press and may be mailed to P.O. Box 379, Palestine, TX 75802.
For more information on the Stocking Stuffer Toy Drive call Casteel at 903-729-0281.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.