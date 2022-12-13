There is still a week to go in the 23rd annual Stocking Stuffer Toy Drive, and help is still needed to ensure the children in our community will receive toys and gifts for Christmas.
Pequita Casteel, toy drive coordinator, said she will continue accepting toys and cash donations until 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.
“It would be helpful for us to have donations by Thursday, Dec.15 to allow us to shop for items we need and haven’t received,” Casteel said. “But we have a few groups who have committed to bring their donations in Monday, Dec. 19, so we won’t turn any donations away before then.”
According to Casteel, this year’s drive has received about half of the items it needs to provide for applicants, with bicycles topping the list.
“We still need several bicycles to fill the requests,” Casteel said. “But we are not worried at all. We are so grateful for everything we have received so far and I know some of our annual contributors are hosting events next week to help with the drive. Palestine always comes through for these kids.”
Toys for children of all ages are needed. Monetary donations, both cash and checks, are also accepted and are used toward purchasing requested items. Checks should be made payable to the Herald-Press.
“We have requests for a lot of bicycles this year, and could use donations to go and purchase them,” Casteel said. “Each year, we do our best to give each child three toys. We accepted used toys in years past, but last year, we adopted the policy that all toys, including stuffed animals, need to be new. We did this to be safe due to the pandemic.”
As they have in so many years past, Anderson County Toys for Tots has once again stepped up in a big way to help with the Stocking Stuffer Toy Drive.
“I can’t thank Toys for Tots enough,” Casteel said. “We could never make this happen without Pastors David and Amanda Malone and their volunteers. They care so much and do so much for the children of Anderson County.”
Casteel will devote the next week, a week of her personal vacation time, to sorting donated toys, purchasing new ones and contacting families of children who requested toys.
Donations can be dropped off 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Herald-Press office, 519 N. Elm Street.
For information, call Casteel at 903-729-0281.
