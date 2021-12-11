With a week left in the 22nd annual Stocking Stuffer Toy Drive, children in our community still need toys and gifts for Christmas.
Pequita Casteel, toy drive coordinator, said she will continue accepting toys and cash donations until 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17.
“It would be helpful for us to have donations by Thursday, Dec. 16 to allow us to shop for items we need and haven’t received,” Casteel said.
According to Casteel, this year, the drive is only at approximately 60% of the items it needs to provide for applicants, when most years it would be at 70%.
“I’m not worried,” Casteel said. “We are grateful for everything we have received so far and I know some of our annual contributors will be in next week. Palestine is always faithful to help our own.”
Toys for children of all ages are needed. Monetary donations, both cash and checks, are also accepted and are used toward purchasing requested items. Checks should be made payable to the Herald-Press.
This year the drive is in severe need of bicycles, as well as toys and games for children between the ages of 8 and 13.
“We have requests for at least 10 bicycles and could use donations to go and purchase them,” Casteel said. “Each year, we do our best to give each child three toys, however, this year, we need all toys, including stuffed animals to be new due to the pandemic.”
This drive is executed at the Herald-Press office, from application to delivery, and benefits disadvantaged families in Anderson County. Help is received annually from the local Toys for Tots Toy Drive and coordinator Amanda Malone and her volunteers.
Casteel will devote the next week, a week of her personal vacation time, to sorting donated toys, purchasing new ones, and contacting families of children who requested toys.
Donations can be dropped off 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Herald-Press office, 519 N. Elm St. For information, call Casteel at 903-729-0281.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.