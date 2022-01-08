The Stocking Stuffer Toy Drive, with the help of the Palestine community, delivered Christmas to more than 500 children this year.
“The need was far greater than it’s ever been before,” said Pequita Casteel, toy drive coordinator. “And because of your generosity, we were able to bring the joy of Christmas more than 500 children in our community. Thank you Palestine for coming through for us again.”
“We can’t thank everyone enough for all of their donations for this year’s toy drive,” said Jake Mienk, Herald-Press publisher. “It warms our hearts to see the outpouring of generosity from the community, and what an honor it is to be a part of it.”
The Stocking Stuffers Toy Drive, run by Herald-Press receptionist Casteel, started in 1999. Since then, Casteel has helped make it a success every holiday season. During the first year, the toy drive helped 100 children. In recent years, with the help of citizens, businesses and Toys for Tots, it serves approximately 400 children annually.
Many may not realize that Casteel takes a week of her own vacation time to finalize gift selections and distribute gifts in an effort to ensure each child has a wonderful Christmas.
Beyond donations made by business and community members, Casteel also works with Toys for Tots to provide gifts for toddlers, children, and teens in the community.
“I’d like to say a special thank you to Pastors David and Amanda Malone and their crew at Toys for Tots for sharing donation and helping bag of toys for the children we deliver to,” Casteel said. “I’d also like to thank Zilphia Wheat and her friends from Houston who have begun to bring toy donations to us annually and to Dr. Zak Leslie and his staff who are always good to take donations at their office and donate to our drive. I can’t thank those that donate enough for helping make all of this possible each and every year.”
