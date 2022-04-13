Straight-line winds blew through Anderson County Tuesday night, downing trees and power lines.
“Last night, severe weather came through the area, with strong winds being our biggest problem,” said Mark Harcrow, Palestine Police Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator for the city. “A residential area took the biggest hit, with large trees being uprooted, causing damage to several homes. We were very fortunate that no one was injured.”
According to Madison Gordan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, the storm produced straight-line winds with gusts up to 65 miles-per-hour.
“We were completely overwhelmed by the mess the storm has left at our home, and our neighborhood,” Charlie Tunstall said. “I have to say how blessed and thankful we are that our home is still standing and we did not have more damage.”
Tunstall, who runs an in-home daycare, had to reach out to her daycare parents Wednesday morning and tell them she was unable to open her doors for them.
“That broke my heart,” she said. “But until we have power again I have to remain closed.”
Winds from the storm were so strong that a garage at one home on Wright Street was blown off its foundation.
“Work crews have been working through the night clearing trees and debris from roadways,” City Manager Teressa Herrera said. “I appreciate city crews, including all our directors, and all the hard work they do for our community. The majority take cover, they go out into the storms.”
Herrera reported that due to power outages the Wells Creek Lift Station was currently running on a generator.
Christina Crockett, Anderson County Emergency Management Director, said most of the damage in the county from the storm occurred in Pct. 3 and Pct. 4.
Crockett reported that as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative still had around 1,000 electrical outages in Anderson County.
After the storms rolled through, Pct. 4 Commissioner Joey Hill and Pct. 3 Commissioner Kenneth Dickson were out until midnight removing trees and branches off county roads. Hill said there was one power line down in his precinct on CR 452.
“I was very proud of the community response to last night’s weather related emergency,” Sheriff Rudy Flores said. “They confined 911 calls to our dispatch center to actual police, fire or EMS emergencies. This prevented the dispatchers from becoming overwhelmed. I was very impressed by the response of our various volunteer fire departments and commissioner work crews, as they cleared the streets and highways around the county. I believe our community was blessed and suffered no injuries, only property damage and power outages.”
“I’d like to thank Emergency Management Director Christina Crockett, our County Commissioners and all of first responders for getting out and clearing roads and helping the residents of Anderson County after last night’s storm,” County Judge Robert Johnston said.
