Showers and storms brought heavy winds and lightning late Sunday and early Monday, causing power outages among 4,000 residents across Anderson County. As of Monday afternoon, roughly 1,000 residents remained without power, though many households did not have their power restored for most of the day.
Beginning early Monday morning, Oncor Electric Delivery’s crews worked around the clock to restore power outages in Palestine and other communities. The storms downed trees off the right of service way, damaging many power lines in different areas of the county.
Workers cleared the felled trees off the power lines before restoring service, Brenda Walker, area manager for Oncor in Palestine, told the Herald-Press. “It’s a bit of a slow process, but they’re working to get the power restored.”
Winds averaging 55 to 65 miles an hour in some of Oncor’s North Texas service areas also downed power lines in the Metroplex. The damage extended east to Nacogdoches and Angelina counties, which also experienced more than 50 outages.
Across the North Texas region, Oncor reported more than 1,500 outages that affected roughly 19,000 residents in its service area of 3.7 million. Oncor Electric Delivery serves roughly 17,000 customers in Anderson County.
Anderson County was one of the hardest-hit areas in the East Texas region, leading outages in neighboring Smith, Cherokee, Henderson, Houston, Freestone, Leon, and Navarro counties and affecting
Oncor meteorologist Jen Myers warned residents to stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines in a video recorded Monday. She said residents should call 9-1-1 if they see downed power lines. In case of a power outage, residents can call Oncor at 1-888-313-4747 or report online at www.oncor.com.
