Storms tore through Texas Monday night, leaving heavy damage in nearby Houston County.
At least five residents were taken to area hospitals following the storm, but no fatalities were reported as of Tuesday morning.
Storm chasers with Vortex Chasing captured a twister on film southwest of Crockett.
On the north side of Loop 304 in Crockett, the Valero gas station and the businesses next to it, including the Rustic Market, located on Hwy 19/287, next to Norman Lane, were destroyed.
Nine homes behind the gas station were damaged or destroyed.
A home on County Road 1515 was also leveled.
There were downed trees and power lines throughout the area and a cell tower toppled over, completely blocking passage on CR 2022.
As of midnight Tuesday, Houston County Electric Cooperative had reports of more than 5,600 outages, with 4,530 of those in Houston County.
Damages are still being assessed both locally and across the state.
According to Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, damages were being assessed in the field Tuesday, and they hoped to have an accurate account by Wednesday of the weather events that occurred Monday night.
Other than some down trees, limbs and power outages, Anderson County fared OK through Monday's storms.
Across the state, several tornadoes were reported Monday along the Interstate 35 corridor, particularly in the Austin suburbs of Round Rock and Elgin, and close to Dallas-Fort Worth. Two unconfirmed tornadoes caused damage in the Lake Texoma area of northern Texas and southern Oklahoma.
