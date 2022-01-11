The 2022 severe weather season is not too far away, and the National Weather Service and local public safety officials want you to be ready. The National Weather Service will be conducting a free, virtual severe weather training class for Anderson County from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. Officially called the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class, the program will be held in partnership with Anderson County Emergency Management. Registration for this online class can be found at: www.weather.gov/fwd/skywarnmap.
There is no cost to attend this class.
This class is for anyone with an interest in severe weather, established storm spotters, and/or anyone who wants to learn more about the severe weather threats in North and Central Texas and how to be prepared. This class is part of a regional severe weather preparedness campaign.
Other classes in the region can be found on the full schedule: www.weather.gov/fwd/skywarnmap.
This year’s program will feature an in-depth review and study of the various threats posed by severe thunderstorms. The program will also review thunderstorm characteristics and features associated with severe and non-severe storms.
Additionally, the program highlights severe weather safety and how you can report severe weather information to the National Weather Service Fort Worth Office and local public safety officials.
“By participating in this training session, you will gain a better understanding of Texas’ severe weather season,” said Tom Bradshaw, Meteorologist-in-Charge of the NWS Fort Worth Office.
“Waiting until storms are on your doorstep is not the time to start thinking about severe weather preparedness,” Bradshaw said. “We hope you attend these free classes to learn more about the severe storms that impact the region every year.”
The Anderson County severe weather program is one of several training sessions the Fort Worth National Weather Service Office will conduct between January and March 2022. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth provides forecasts, warnings, and weather services for 46 counties in North and Central Texas.
For more information on severe weather, visit our website at https://weather.gov/fortworth, or find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NWSDallasFortWorth and on Twitter: @NWSFortWorth
