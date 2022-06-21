The city of Palestine has honored the late Trooper Damon Allen by naming a street after him.
Allen died in the line of service on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, 2017. The city of Palestine honored he and his surviving wife, Kasey, who was a paramedic in Palestine, by dedicating Damon Allen Way in his memory.
“The dedication of this roadway reminds us of the service and sacrifice peace officers like Damon Allen have made of our community,” said Sheriff Rudy Flores, a former DPS Trooper and Texas Ranger. “We should be mindful not to grieve their death, but to remember how they lived.”
“Dedicating a roadway is a great way to honor and remember those who have their lives to serve others,” said Police Chief Mark Harcrow. “In this case, the city was able to honor someone that lost their life in the line of duty protecting others. It’s also important we never forget these heroes. I drive by Damon AllenWay several times a day and each time I think about the sacrifice Trooper Allen made.”
Allen, 41, was shot and killed while making a traffic stop on I-45 in Freestone County, just south of Fairfield, at approximately 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, 2017.
He had contacted the driver, Dabrett Black, and was returning to his patrol car when the man exited his car and opened fire with a rifle. Trooper Allen was killed at the scene.
Black was located in Waller County several hours later and taken into custody after exchanging shots with officers.
Allen had served with the Texas Highway Patrol for 15 years. He is survived by his wife and four children.
Black was out on a $15,000 bond despite having previously been convicted for assaulting a public servant and having been arrested for evading arrest and aggravated assault on a public servant.
Governor Greg Abbott made bail reform an emergency item during the 87th Legislative Session and placed it on the agendas for the first and second special sessions.
On Sept. 13, 2021, Gov. Abbott signed Senate Bill 6, the Damon Allen Act, into law at the Texas Pastor Council's Safer Houston Summit.
The Damon Allen Act will keep Texas communities safe and secure by prohibiting the release on personal bond of defendants charged with a violent offense or who are charged while released on bail.
The bill also requires a defendant be granted or denied bail within 48 hours of their arrest and that a defendant's criminal history be examined before setting bail.
"The Damon Allen Act ensures Texas communities are safe and secure by making it harder for dangerous criminals to be released on bail," Abbott said. "Texas cities will not follow the lead of Portland, Seattle, and Minneapolis; Texas will remain a law-and-order state and continue using every tool available to preserve the safety that Texans deserve. That is why I am proud to sign the Damon Allen Act into law, which will reform our broken bail system in the Lone Star State."
