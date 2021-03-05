Britt Piccini was so cold she cried.
The Cooke County resident was among the few in the small county, about an hour north of Dallas, who never lost power during the snow and bitter cold brought by Winter Storm Uri — a wintry blast that decimated the state's power grid, and left millions of Texans without power or water for a week.
But Piccini and a few others in her area who didn't lose power were customers of Griddy, a service that sells them electricity from the grid at wholesale rates.
They watched in real time as power rates skyrocketed, racking hundreds of dollars of charges onto their accounts in one day. They were determined to limit their electric use as much as possible — and still feared an unaffordable bill from the now-bankrupt electric provider.
“By Monday morning when we had called, nobody was switching anybody over,” Piccini said. “Monday night ... we had already been charged $300 for that day."
Despite taking extreme measures to conserve power, Piccini watched as thousands of dollars in charges accrued for one week of service. It's an experience she never expected in a deregulated energy market.
She isn’t alone.
According to a recent examination by the Wall Street Journal, customers in deregulated Texas markets, which includes nearly 85% of the state, have paid more for electricity than residents who are served by traditional utilities.
Deregulated customers are paying more
In 1995, the Texas Senate passed Bill 373, which gave the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) the responsibility for managing the flow of electricity to the majority of Texas residents. ERCOT was also partly responsible for helping to manage regulations for Texas utilities.
The market structure changed in 1999 with Senate Bill 7, which forced ERCOT to create competition within the retail electricity industry.
The WSJ study noted that deregulated Texas residential consumers paid $28 billion more for their power since 2004 than they would have paid at the rates charged to the customers of the state’s traditional utilities.
According to a 2019 study from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the annual rate for electricity from Texas’s traditional utilities was 8% lower, on average, than the nationwide average rate. However, the rates of retail providers in deregulated markets averaged 13% above than the nationwide rate.
Leaving the ERCOT power grid
Texas' deregulated electricity market has garnered national attention since the historic winter storm nearly collapsed the state’s power grid, and some local officials are pursuing a change.
Commissioners in Harris County, representing about 4 million Texans, say that they are discussing their options to leave Texas’ power grid.
Meanwhile, Huntsville, which sits nearly 60 miles north of Houston, is one of several cities in the state that is not connected to Texas' power grid and instead relies upon the Midcontinent Independent System Operator for power — MISO is a federally regulated entity in the Eastern Interconnect Grid.
Most of the counties not reliant on Texas’ power grid were able to weather the storms with fewer long-term outages. However, Walker County, which is home to Huntsville, wasn’t one of them because of record demand in the region.
Stuck with high energy bills
At one point Piccini owed Griddy $2,655.
Griddy charges $10 per month to give people a way to pay wholesale prices for electricity instead of a fixed rate. But when temperatures plummeted below freezing last month, wholesale prices spiked and Griddy customers were left with sky-high electricity bills.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has since filed suit.
“Griddy misled Texans and signed them up for services which, in a time of crisis, resulted in individual Texans each losing thousands of dollars," Paxton said in a statement. “As Texans struggled to survive this winter storm, Griddy made the suffering even worse as it debited outrageous amounts each day.”
Meanwhile, ERCOT shifted about 10,000 Griddy customers to other utilities.
State Rep. Phil King, R-Weatherford, said the only customers in the competitive market will see a bill increase are those who are on a floating rate, such as Griddy customers.
“It’s similar to choosing to be on a variable interest rate mortgage or credit card — always risky,” said King. “Regardless, even the variable rates should never have accelerated as they did. I believe such contracts should be outlawed.”
However, the threat of higher electricity bills will continue as the Texas Legislature is expected to take steps to winterize generation units.
“I’m really worried about the prices consumers are seeing and not just now with outrageous bills, but certainly going forward these costs are going to start showing up in people's utility bills,” said Congressman Kevin Brady (R- Tx 8th). “I’m hoping the legislature can find a way to mitigate those high bills, because I think it is going to be incredibly challenging and damaging for families and businesses.”
Griddy isn’t the only company to fall victim to the winter storms, as one of Texas’ largest and oldest power cooperatives filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week.
Brazos Electric Power Cooperative, which serves 16 distribution member cooperatives that cater to more than 1.5 million Texans across 68 counties from the Texas Panhandle to Houston, said Monday that it was a “financially robust, stable company” before the severe cold weather that hit Texas .
“Brazos Electric has been a strong, reliable, affordable generation and transmission cooperative for United for decades and we support their efforts to shield our members from the ERCOT market prices that hit $9,000/MWh during the February frigid weather event that required our members to endure four days of rotating outages,” United CEO Cameron Smallwood said. “While Brazos goes through the bankruptcy process, I want to assure our members that they will continue to receive reliable electric service.”
Brazos representatives said it received excessive invoices from the ERCOT for collateral and for purported cost of electric service. Those invoices were due days after they were issued, and Brazos decided it won’t pass the costs to its customers.
Piccini and her husband, like many Texans, were finally able to switch to another provider the Monday after the storm, and now uses a service to find the plan with the lowest rates each month. Piccini said she was hesitant to sign up for a year's plan with any electric company after being burned with Griddy.
“You don't really trust too much after that,” she said. “What do we do, where do we go and how do we really trust this utility company again?"
