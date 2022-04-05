AUSTIN — Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer was sworn in as the 53rd adjutant general, the highest-ranking military official in the state, on Monday.
"The integrity of the Texas Military Department and success of its operations is safeguarded under the command of Maj. Gen. Suelzer," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. "I look forward to working together to ensure the Texas National Guard is fully equipped to defend freedom overseas, secure our border, and keep Texans safe at home."
As Adjutant General, Suelzer commands the soldiers and airmen of the Texas Military Department and reports directly to the governor in matters pertaining to the Texas Army National Guard, Texas Air National Guard and Texas State Guard, according to a news release.
Suelzer previously served as the Deputy Adjutant General-Air for the Texas National Guard at Camp Mabry in Austin. In this position, he served as the principle advisor to the Texas Adjutant General on Air National Guard issues and was responsible for the management and direction of policies, plans, and programs affecting three Wings and more than 3,200 Air National Guard personnel throughout the State of Texas, it said.
In the new position, Suelzer takes over Operation Lone Star, the scandal-ridden state military mission along the Texas-Mexico border to address illegal immigration issues. OLS, which has 10,000 service members deployed along the border, has been plagued with pay issues, poor living conditions and questionable planning.
"Maj. Gen. Suelzer's wealth of military experience and history of servant leadership is a boon to the men and women of the Texas Military Department, and I am honored to ceremonially swear him in as the Adjutant General of Texas,” Abbott said.
