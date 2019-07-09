Live music will fill Old Town Saturday night during the second of three summer concerts in Oxbow Hollow, 215 E. Crawford.
Saturday’s concert will be the second of the series. Local artist Michael Paul Jones will open with an acoustic set before the main act, The Magills, take the Sawdust Stage, playing a unique blend of Americana, gospel, and rock.
The area will open at 5 p.m. Music begins at 6 p.m., with general admission $10.
The Cocktail Camper will serve specialty craft beers in the Beer Garden. No outside alcohol is permitted inside the event venue.
“This is an event for everyone,” Palestine Chamber Director Michele Merryman Bell said. “Families, couples, music lovers, can bring their blankets or lawn chairs, pack a picnic, and come out an enjoy some live music.
“We had over 200 attend the last concert and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves, even the kids who danced along to the music and enjoyed outdoor games provided by the chamber.”
The Summer Concert Series is a new event, sponsored by the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce and Smooth Rock 93.5. Many people hope it morphs into an annual event.
The concerts include sponsorship tables and a tablescapes competition. Ten table sponsors helped support the first concert.
Table themes included seascapes with mermaids, antique/vintage cars, Margaritaville Parrot Heads, a fiesta, cotton fields, and a topiary garden.
“The table sponsors really went all out for our first event,” Merryman Bell said. “It’ll be interesting to see how our tables sponsors will top the entries of the last event.”
Each sponsorship table will receives a bottle of wine/six pack of beer, or a jug of southern sweet tea, plus a cheese/charcuterie board.
Interested in sponsoring a table and participating in the tablescape competition? Contact the Palestine Area Chamber for more information.
Follow the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook for more details and sponsorships at www.palestinechamber.org.
