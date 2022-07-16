Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce begins its Summer Concert Series from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30 at Rotary Park between Spring and Main streets featuring The Reverb Cartel.
The Reverb Cartel is a five-piece rock ensemble from Houston that plays soft and classic rock tribute tunes of the Eagles, Tom Petty, Elton John, The Beatles, The Who, Jimi Hendrix and many more from the 1970s and later decades in addition to original music. The band draws many positive reviews on Facebook and often plays at venues in the greater Houston area.
“The covers they do are really good,” said Brandi Green, the chamber’s member relations and event coordinator. “They’ll also play some of their own tunes. I’ve listened to their music and really enjoy them.”
Director Heather Chancellor said the band was selected for their ability to entertain.
“It’s just fun stuff that everyone knows the words to and everyone can dance to,” she said.
The event raises funds for the chamber while promoting community involvement and networking among the organization’s hundreds of members. Food truck vendors, a beer garden and raffle prizes are also part of the fun.
“It gives an opportunity for some of our businesses to network,” Chancellor said. “We want to help the community laugh and have a fun, safe event.”
General Admission Tickets to the concert are $10 per person. Guests can purchase VIP tables for up to eight guests with seating, appetizers, desserts and swag for $500 each with up front seating closer to the band.
VIP ticket packages of $75 per couple are also available.
Gates to Rotary Park open at 6 p.m. Music starts at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating on the grass. VIP tables will be set up on streets between the chamber office and Capital Gains Liquor.
The chamber has scheduled a second concert for Saturday, Aug. 20, but the location and band are yet to be announced. Last year’s summer concert series was held at Hambones' Cajun Grill in Old Town Palestine.
For information call 903-729-6066 or visit www.palestinechamber.org.
