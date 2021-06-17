County singer Clay Hollis is set to perform for the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce’s first Summer Concert Series from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, June 18 at Hambone’s Cajun Grill.
“I’m excited to visit Palestine for the first time,” Hollis said. “I’ll be playing songs from my EPs and a few covers from George Strait and Merle Haggard, as well as Tom Petty. For my shows, I like to play songs people can dance to, some songs they can groove to, as well as songs they can rock out to, sort of something for everyone.”
Hollis is a Texas-native, born in the Rio Grande Valley and raised in San Antonio. Growing up in Texas, Clay began pursuing music at a young age, inspired by musical greats like George Strait, Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard and Tom Petty.
At just 17, Hollis hit the road, selling merchandise for country music man Jon Wolfe, learning the ropes on the road of life.
When Hollis left Wolfe’s team, he began his own music journey.
In a short time, Hollis has made himself a familiar presence on both the Texas-country and Nashville music scenes.
In 2017, Clay Hollis released his self-titled debut EP. With help from Nashville hit writers, like Bart Butler and Jon Pardi, Clay found radio success with four top ten singles: Look Who’s Hurting Now, Hard Headed Heart, Can’t Let a Good Thing Get Away, and Strait to Jones.
Like many artists during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hollis found himself looking for a way to support himself while music venues were closed. Hollis decided to journey back to his roots and found a job captaining deep sea fishing excursions for trophy fish, like blue marlin in Port Arnansas.
Hollis also lost his band through the long stretch of the pandemic, but was able to regroup with new musicians who Hollis said are road ready and in it for the long haul.
In October 2020, Hollis put out a new six song EP titled Honkytonk Highway that highlights his rich vocals and appreciation for honky-tonk driven guitars. The EP includes slow burners like Ask Me Again to upbeat tracks like Here I Go Again. The recent release has already generated one top ten Texas radio single with Here I Go Again.
Hollis’ song Anybody Lovin’ You Lately was number six on Texas Regional Radio Chart, number six on CDX Traction Texas Chart and number three on TCMA TMC Chart this week.
As Hollis continues to fish by day and play on nights and weekends, his summer tour schedule is booking up and June, July and August have him dancing across the state.
If you can’t catch him at Hambone’s Friday night, check out his music at clayhollis.com or on Facebook.
