City Light Theater, formerly known as Schulman Theater Dogwood 6, is playing some of your favorite animated features for its annual Summer Family Film Festival.
Every Tuesday, from through Aug. 8, families can enjoy a movie for $1 per person.
This is a great way for families who may not be able to afford a normal movie admission to enjoy a movie on the big screen, especially with small children or those with disabilities.
City Lights Theater has sponsored this annual animated film festival for over a decade.
Doors open each Tuesday at 9 a.m.; the show starts at 10 a.m. Seating is limited and no reservations.
The theater also has a special snack combo of popcorn and a kids drink, with free refills for $3.50.
Proceeds from this year’s film festival will be donated to Hope Station.
This year's Family Film Festival Schedule features:
June 20 – Minions: The Rise of Gru
July 27 – Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
July 11 – Sing 2
July 18 – Spirit Untamed
July 25 – How to Train Your Dragon
Aug. 1 – The Bad Guys
Aug. 8 – Shrek 2
City Lights Theater is located at 545 East Palestine Ave.
Limited seating. Reservations are not available.
