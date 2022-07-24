Palestine Regional Medical Center’s Sunshine Guild is hosting a Luxury Linen Sale Monday through Wednesday to raise money for scholarships. The sale is open to the community and features high quality sheet sets and other items at low prices.
The Guild has not held a luxury linen or Discount Jewelry Sale since before the pandemic.
“This is a big deal that we’re opening it to the public,” said Becky Falconer, Growth and Outreach Director at PRMC who serves as the Guild’s hospital liaison. “We hope they’ll come and support it and enjoy the special prices on quality linens.”
The sale is being held 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and continues 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the PRMC’s Senior Activity Room on the first floor. Visitors can enter the hospital’s Labor and Delivery entrance under the blue awning at the building’s west end.
Prices range from $30 for twin and extra large twin sheet sets to $60 for split king sized sheets. Other sizes include full for $35, queen for $40; king for $45; and California king for $50. The new 1800-thread count sheet sets come in 24 colors, feature deep pockets and do not shrink, fade, bead or wrinkle.
Other items available at the sale include blankets, quilts and bamboo pillows. Guild members will accept cash, checks and all major credit cards at the sale.
The Sunshine Guild is a nonprofit group with dozens of volunteers who improve the hospital’s ability to provide compassionate care and support the hospital’s programs and activities. The guild’s fundraising activities provide thousands of dollars in scholarships to employees and their dependents. Scholarship funds also come from sales at the hospital gift shop.
PRMC is located at 2900 S. Loop 256 in Palestine.
