Just in time for Autism Awareness Month and World Autism Day, the Anderson County Autism Support Group will host guest speakers Monette Woods and Charla Forbus, co-owners of Coastal Kids Autism Treatment Center, PLLC.
Coastal Kids is the first Autism treatment center to open in Palestine. Its area of speciality is applied behavioral analysis, therapy centered around the science of learning and behavior.
According to its website, this type of therapy can increase language and communication skills, improve focus, memory, social skills and improve attention and school work. It can also decrease problem behaviors such as aggression, stemming, toilet training and eating issues.
ABA focuses on how the behavior works, how it is affected by the environment and how learning takes place. They provide both clinic and in-home therapy. Each child will receive an individualized treatment plan tailored to their needs.
Anderson County Autism Support Group meets from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month at Westwood Baptist Church. This month’s meeting is set for Tuesday, March 29. Childcare is provided.
The Anderson County Autism Support Group is there to help parents and those who work with individuals diagnosed on the Autism Spectrum.
This meeting is open to the public.
April is Autism Awareness Month. World Autism Awareness Day, held annually on April 2, is designated to raise awareness about the one in 59 United States children with autism, a lifelong developmental disorder that impairs communication and social interaction.
Organizations worldwide, such as Autism Speaks, celebrate this day with educational events.
Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. Because autism is a spectrum disorder, each person with autism has a distinct set of strengths and challenges.
The ways people with autism learn, think and solve problems can range from highly skilled to severely challenged. Some people with ASD require significant support in their daily lives. Others need less support, and some live independently.
Events on World Autism Awareness Day help families affected by Autism start a conversation, educate people around them and encourage legislators to push for reform in all 50 states.
There are several ways to help spread awareness for World Autism Awareness Day/Month today, including:
• Wearing blue
• Turn your social media profiles blue.
• Help make autism trend online by taking a selfie in blue, posting it using #LIUB
• Light up the outside of your home or business in blue using blue lightbulbs (found at Home Depot or Lowe’s).
Please call Jeannie Linam for more information or if you need childcare for your child with ASD. Childcare will be provided by paraprofessionals who are trained in working with children with ASD.
You can reach her at 903-724-4059 or by email at AutismJeannie@gmail.com
