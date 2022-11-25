After the big Black Friday sales, check out the local independent businesses participating in Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate small businesses and all they do for their communities.
“We encourage everyone in our area to check your small and local businesses first,” said Heather Chancellor, CEO of the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce. “We have so many unique gifts here in Palestine and Anderson County that you don’t need to drive to a big box or even out of town in many cases. If you don’t see what you want, ask! Many stores can get it for you or have great ideas for you.”
Created in 2010 by American Express, Small Business Saturday – the day after Black Friday – is a perfect time to stop in and support your local independent business retailers.
According to independentwestand.org, shopping local stimulates the local economy. Shopping at local retailers, opposed to large retail chains, keeps a greater percentage of the money within the community. For every $100 spent at a local business, $68 remains in the community, compared to $43 spent at a national chain.
It also helps retain the uniqueness of a community. Independent businesses create distinctive shopping experiences, because they buy for their own individual markets, offering a wider array of unique products.
Locally owned businesses, often one’s friends or neighbors, have a vested interest in knowing how to serve their customers, as their livelihood depends upon the happiness of their patrons.
“By giving small businesses our support, we not only increase revenue for local business owners, we help decrease local unemployment and create more economically robust communities overall,” said Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of Better Business Bureau in Central East Texas.
Shopping at local retail stores isn’t the only way to participate. While you’re out and about, don’t just shop small, eat small. Small independently owned restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops would love to welcome new customers.
Buying local supports those that donate to local causes. Forbes reports that small businesses donate 250% more to local non-profits and community causes than large businesses.
When you buy from a small town business, you’re not helping a C.E.O. buy a third holiday home, you’re helping local families buy gifts for their families. You’re helping moms and dads put food on the table. You’re helping families pay for dance lessons, sports team participation and so much more.
This holiday season, and year-round, shop Athens first!
