Survivor reflects on Las Vegas mass shooting

Oct. 1, 2022 will mark the fifth year since a gunman opened fire onto a crowd of 22,000 from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas, killing 58 and injuring more than 800 others, according to initial reports. The shooting took place during a Route 91 Harvest Festival and remains the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, according to themarshallproject.org.
Nathalie Vanderstay, daughter of Jacksonville resident Randy Vanderstay, is acutely aware of the upcoming anniversary, since she was present at the country music concert and shot twice, in the lower abdomen and thigh.
Physical recovery for Vanderstay took a year and three major surgeries before she could return to work. “Overall, I’d say probably a year and a half, close to two years for full recovery,” she said. “That’s physically. Then obviously mentally, it never goes away.”
Vanderstay said she still suffers from anxiety when entering large crowds and checks for security.
“I always tell myself, if I don’t feel safe, I’ll leave,” she said.
She also reacts to loud noises and the sound of helicopters, explaining there were many helicopters in Las Vegas, from those viewing the concert to those giving aerial tours.
The worst for Vanderstay is the anniversary day itself.
“Whenever I get close to the anniversary, it gets very, very difficult for me,” she said. “It triggers all of these memories.”
Knowing she still experiences mental and emotional trauma, even five years later, is difficult for her father.
“It’s very sad and you feel helpless,” he said. “All I can do is comfort her.”
Randy Vanderstay will be leaving to visit his daughter for a few days around the anniversary.
Although it won’t change what happened, and like anyone who suffers tragedy, both father and daughter wish they knew the motive, particularly, as Randy pointed out, this gunman didn’t fit the mold of a mass shooter.
“He was financially well off. He was well-known in Vegas. He was a big-time gambler. He’d just given $100,000 to his Filipino girlfriend to go look for a home in the Philippines. He’d planned his getaway and had all his stuff in the car. Of course he didn’t make it,” he said.
Nathalie is also confused how the largest mass shooting in the country can so quickly seem to fade away and hopes a new docuseries produced by Paramount Plus will bring some awareness to what so many experienced.
“11 Minutes” is a four-part documentary that includes an in-depth interview with country music singer Jason Aldean, who was onstage when the gunfire broke out, first person stories of survivors and first responders and footage of police body-cams and cell phone video, according to paramountpressexpress.com.
“I hope by this documentary – I hope by these interviews, articles, anything that we can share – will bring some awareness or enlightenment to that day; and please don’t forget about us and the events that happened,” Vanderstay said. “That’s what we’re hoping, and I speak for everybody, because this is something we share.”
As a light shines brightest in darkness, Vanderstay said the good deeds performed by ordinary people that night truly stand out.
“Until this day I’m still hearing stories from my friends and other individuals who were there, friends of friends, of how much they played a part in saving people’s lives,” she said.
Vanderstay noted her own friends, whom she was separated from, returned to the scene to help save lives. Among them were firefighters, nurses and an Air Force retiree.
“They broke into an ambulance to get all the supplies they needed. They helped put individuals into any car that they could find,” she said. “So, they did their part and God bless them.”
Although unable to ever find the taxi driver that got her to the hospital, Vanderstay became friends with the two who shared the cab. Those two have since married and had a child, whose first birthday Vanderstay recently attended.
The events five years ago also brought her family closer together, despite the miles between them.
“With us living in California and my father living in Texas, you know, with all our busy schedules, we always try to make a point to go out there or have my father fly out here, whatever we can do to arrange something,” she said. “We always try to make it work.
“Life is short and I want to cherish everything I have and that’s why I think family and friends are important.”
Randy Vanderstay classifies his daughter, not as a victim, but a survivor.
“She’s certainly a survivor and I believe has coped with this whole thing very well,” he said. “She’s worked very hard to get herself back and go on again,” he said.
Go on, indeed. A nurse for 13 years, Vanderstay is working to complete her bachelors degree and she has recently purchased a home with fiancé Robert Lilly III, a storyboard artist for animation.
“I just try to remind myself to push forward and to live life to its fullest because I’m given another chance and I thank God every day that he’s given me another chance,” Vanderstay said.
She continues to persevere due to the support of family and friends.
“I definitely rely on my family and my friends, especially the people that helped. I call them my angels; the people that helped save my life and that are part of my life,” she said.
Vanderstay also noted that she and the friends she was with at the concert are closer than ever and she can call on them at any time.
“I also have my own therapist that’s been with me since I’ve been discharged from the hospital,” Vanderstay said. “I have the support of my fiancé and like I said, just my friends, the support group of Route 91 and I think that’s the only thing that’s helped me get through this.”
