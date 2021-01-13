A suspect is in custody and the victim is hospitalized in a domestic violence incident that occurred just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13.
According to Chief Mark Harcrow, the Palestine Police Department responded to a reported shooting at a house in the 300 block of Chestnut St. at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
The victim, with a single gunshot wound, was transported to the Emergency Room at Palestine Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
This shooting is still under investigation. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.
