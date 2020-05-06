The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and state troopers arrested a suspected car thief Wednesday afternoon.
Chief Deputy Ginger Lively of the Sheriff’s Office said the suspect stole a vehicle from Bacon Chevrolet Wednesday afternoon. The dealership reported the theft of a truck from its lot and told law enforcement officials which direction the suspect was headed when he left the dealership.
Sheriff’s deputies intercepted the suspect’s vehicle on Highway 155 and 321. A car chase ensued until the suspect left the vehicle and ran.
Lively said the Frankston Police Department brought patrol dogs to the scene to help search for the suspect.
The suspect ran to County Road 346 before he encountered a DPS Trooper on patrol and surrendered.
The suspect was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest; he was taken to the Anderson County Jail.
Details will follow.
Lively would gives kudos to Deputies Daniel Sewalt, Jonathan Jarvis, Taylor Farmer and Casey McKinney for their responsiveness to the report and ability to to quickly locate and intercept the suspect.
