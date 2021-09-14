Palestine Police have identified the suspect involved in a string of vandalism to local businesses.
According to Chief Mark Harcrow onSunday, Sept. 12, officers from the Palestine Police Department responded to reports of glass being damaged at 10 local businesses.
Jocelyn’s Donuts, G-4orce Athletics, Palestine Toyota and Voltage Vapor were among those damaged.
Officers discovered that Kelly Oberlander, 34, of Palestine, had been arrested in Houston County on unrelated charges, following the incidents. Officers were able to link Oberlander to the crimes in Palestine through video surveillance footage.
Detectives then obtained a felony arrest warrant for criminal mischief $2,500-$30,000.
Oberlander’s bond was set at $250,000 for this charge.
“We are not sure of the suspect’s motive at this time,” Harcrow said. “The suspect caused significant damage to several businesses and we are thankful he is behind bars.”
Additional charges are pending in this case.
