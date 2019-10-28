A suspect was arrested shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, and charged with capital murder in the deaths of Kevin Berry, Jr., 23, of Dallas, and Byron Craven, Jr., 23, of Arlington, at an off-campus Texas A&M homecoming party.
Roughly a dozen others were injured, four critically, during the attack Saturday in Greenville.
Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks identified the suspect as Brandon Ray Gonzales, 23, a local mechanic who was was arrested at an auto dealership.
Investigators received tips from the community and pushed hard for details from witnesses. The FBI and Texas Rangers assisted in the search.
Meeks said, however, Gonzalez did not admit to being the shooter, or say if he had any connection to the two dead men or six others who were wounded by gun fire.
The shooting occurred around midnight Saturday at an entertainment facility called “The Party Venue” along U.S. Highway 380 on the western outskirts of Greenville, Texas.
Hunt County Sheriff's Department officials said the investigation was hampered by a lack of credible information, even though there were hundreds of witnesses.
More than 700 people gathered in a Greenville venue designed for only 500. They were attending a homecoming and Halloween party, when the suspect entered and opened fire with a handgun.
Despite the crowd, Hunt County investigators had little to go on, as they could not get a detailed description of the shooter from any of the witnesses, Meeks said.
“It appalls me that, with as many folks there, we have very little to go on,” Meeks said during a press conference Sunday.
Some have argued the lack of information stemmed from a broader distrust of the police that's common in urban areas but also evident in small towns and rural areas.
Not necessarily, said Palestine's interim Police Chief Mark Harcrow.
“With that sort of overcrowding, it would have been like a stampede,” Harcrow told the Herald-Press Monday. “When that 'fight or flight' mechanism kicks in, the mind is focused on one or the other – it's not memorizing the surroundings.”
Harcrow said his department is committed to “community policing,” an ideal that his predecessor, Andy Harvey, made the department's cornerstone.
In community policing, officers view themselves as part of the community, not as an outside, alien force. They aim to foster greater trust and cooperation between officers and residents.
Trust and cooperation, however, likely had very little to do with the lack of information investigators were getting, Harcrow said. Chaos was probably the precipitating factor.
“With that many people in a confined space, it was most likely utter chaos,” he said. “I tend to believe people just scattered, trying to survive, and paying very little attention to the face of the shooter, who was already disappearing into the crowd.
“I wasn't there, but I would guess there were very few instances of witnesses simply not cooperating with the police.”
Harcrow urged residents to remain aware of their surroundings and avoid unknowingly putting themselves in harm's way.
“Being in an such overcrowded venue is obviously not safe,” he said. “If an emergency breaks out, regardless of whether it's an active shooter, a fire, or whatever, it becomes that much more difficult to escape.
“I want Palestine residents to know the city has emergency services prepared to act, if, God forbid, something like this ever happens here.”
