A suspect was killed and an Anderson County deputy was wounded in two gun battles Saturday. The Sheriff's Office has not released the name of the suspect who was killed or the wounded deputy.
Sheriff Greg Taylor said the deputy was involved in an altercation with a suspect, and a gun battle ensured.
The officer was shot by the suspect, who then stole the deputy's patrol car.
Taylor said law enforcement located the suspect in the Montalba area, where another gun battle between law enforcement and the suspect occurred.
The suspect was shot and killed during the second gun battle.
The wounded deputy was taken to a Tyler hospital and underwent surgery Saturday night.
The sheriff's office is currently working multiple scenes.
Taylor is on his way to Tyler to be with the wounded deputy.
"I'd like to express my gratitude to all the agencies that assisted us today," Taylor said.
Those agencies included the Palestine Police Department, the Texas Rangers, and the Department of Public Safety.
More details to come.
