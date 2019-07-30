By PennyLynn Webb
The spa burglar is possibly behind three late night break-ins on Old Crockett Road in Palestine.
Capt. Mark Harcrow of the Palestine Police Department said Cash Max, Happy Nails, and Jamie’s Therapeutic Touch Day Spa have all been targeted by what appears to be the same man.
In all three break-ins, security cameras record a suspect with a similar build, wearing black jogging pants, a black long-sleeve shirt, and a black hooded mask that conceals most of his face. He also carries a hammer.
The first break-in at Cash Max on July 5 resulted in no property loss, Harcrow said.
The second break-in occurred at Happy Nails on July 19.
During the third break-in at Jamie’s on July 26, the suspect, who was masked but appeared to be male, went to the back door of the business first. He then used a hammer to break a window and went straight for the cash box, leaving with $20 cash and some quarters.
Each of the break-ins occurred from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.
Harcrow said police are processing evidence from the break-ins.
Burglary of a building is a state-jail-felony.
