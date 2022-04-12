A hostage situation on Hwy 84 in the Oakland area began Thursday and ended late Saturday with a suspect dead and a woman freed.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office named both suspect and victim Monday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Scott Coe, 44, of Whitehouse. The woman held hostage was identified as Christin Robertson, 27, of Jacksonville.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a possible kidnapping, according to Sheriff Brent Dickson. Deputies arrived at a home on CR 2108 to find a man had barricaded himself inside and was holding a hostage.
According to reports, Coe refused to allow Robertson to leave and made numerous threats to kill her and law enforcement.
Cherokee County SWAT remained on-scene throughout Friday night and the following day. Dickson said he did not know what precipitated the suspect’s actions.
At approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the victim was recovered by law enforcement and Coe was pronounced deceased.
The Texas Rangers have been brought in to investigate an officer involved shooting.
Texas Department of Public Safety SWAT and negotiation teams, the Nacogdoches Police Department Special Response Team and negotiators along with the Texas Department of Transportation all assisted, according to a statement from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the kidnapping to assure that all involved parties are apprehended.
