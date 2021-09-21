The Palestine Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in the shooting of a Palestine woman.
According to Chief Mark Harcrow, just before 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Swantz St.
Officers found a 39-year-old female who had a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
During the investigation, witnesses identified the shooting suspect as Jacoby Chivers, 23, of Palestine.
Witnesses stated that Chivers approached the residence and began firing a handgun towards the residence and the victim. Chivers then reportedly fled the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital before being care-flighted to a Tyler hospital in critical condition.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Chivers for the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The warrant was signed by 369th State District Judge Michael Davis.
Additional charges in the case are pending as the investigation continues.
Police are currently searching for Chivers who is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254 or the Anderson County Crimestoppers at 903-729-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.