Justin Todd Herod, pictured top left, is a tattooed, Harley riding mans-man, minister, songwriter and performer who meets people where they are in life with his music. Top right, Herod and his wife, Rainee Rae Herod, met while he was performing at her church in Ohio. The couple dated long-distance before marrying. Between them they have four children. Bottom, Justin Todd Herod performing at the Texas Country Music Association Awards last year.