Tabernacle Baptist Church in Elkhart will host multi award-winning singer and songwriter Justin Todd Herod at 5 p.m. Sunday, February 5.
An Elkhart native, Herod’s East Texas roots are evident in his music, as is his true love for the people and places he knows so well.
“This is my hometown,” Herod said. “I grew up in Elkhart. I went to school with the pastor, Joe Fox. We played football together. I am so excited to come home.”
Herod has made quite the splash in multiple genres of music. He has released ten albums during his 20-year career, including Christian Country, Blues and Country offerings.
“If you like a modern drum loop-laced sound about 4-wheel drives and tailgates, I may not be your cup of tea,” Herod said. “But if you like Southern edgy and rough, real and from the heart, I think you will enjoy what we bring.”
Herod’s success has come with a long list of accolades. In 2021 he was named ICMA Nashville’s Music Evangelists of The Year, as well as the 2020 Entertainer of The Year. He was also named Musician of the Year in 2017 and 2018 and has amassed several Texas Country Music Awards in multiple categories. While the awards certainly attest to Herod’s talent, he is quick to credit the man upstairs and his East Texas roots.
“This is all a blessing from God,” Herod said. “I’m just a messenger. The broken and hurting need to know the love of Jesus Christ, and that’s the main point of the music. But there might also be something in the water in Anderson County. There is so much talent here. I used to manage the pawn shop where the guys from Whiskey Myers came in to buy strings. It’s so amazing to see where they’ve taken it now. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.”
Despite his success, Herod is most excited to bring his music and message home.
“I’ve been blessed to play in places like the Grand Ole Opry and lots of other venues all over the country,” Herod said. “But this is the most important to me. I hope God uses us to reach people’s hearts.”
Tabernacle Baptist Church is located at 9060 FM 319 in Elkhart.
Justin Todd Herod’s music is available on iTunes and Spotify. You can follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit www.jthmusic.org.
