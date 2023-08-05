Tahwahkaro opens

Tahwahkaro Distilling Co. officially opens its doors to the community Saturday, Aug. 12.
According to founder Justin Jackson, there will be tours, handmade cocktails, music, food trucks and more. Tours will be limited to groups of 10 at a time. The distillery's tasting lounge, titled the Steel Driver Whiskey Lounge, will also be open.
For this event, Tahwahkaro will be opening three special reserve barrels of whiskey that are more than 130 proof, cask strength. Along with several bottles set aside for tasting, there will be 96 bottles of this special whiskey for sale during the open hours.
After three years, the facility is now fully functional.
Founded in 2016, Justin Jackson co-owns the company with a group of partners, including Bill Brantner, Vice President of Operations at Advantage Solutions.
The family-owned business describes itself as a small “grain-to-glass” distillery, and is part of the Texas Whiskey Trail, which could draw more tourists to Palestine.
They have received many awards, including two gold medals at the 2020 SIP Awards for two products, Cask Strength Straight Bourbon and Texas Rye Malt Whiskey.
Jackson and his brother, Jason, approached the city of Palestine in early 2020 with a proposal to move their Grapevine distillery to Palestine. The brothers were looking for a venue that would provide for growth, allowing them to build an outdoor stage for entertainment as well as tours and product tastings on site. The company chose the former Coors plant property, located at 100 N. Church Street.
Jackson and his partners are excited to be launching several new products in the near future.
Jackson said he is expecting two big deliveries in November; he said the first a batch of whiskey actually produced in Palestine will arrive before Thanksgiving just in time for the Whiskey & Wine Swirl, and he is even more excited to announce that is when he and his wife’s are expected their third child.
