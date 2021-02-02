The Internal Revenue Service has delayed the start of the tax filing season primarily due to the most recent changes to the CARES act which was signed on Dec. 27 by President Trump.
Friday, Feb. 12 is the first day the IRS will accept an E-Filed return.
“This change in the law reversed some very bad decisions which were in the original legislation,” said Frank McMullen, who owns McMullen Tax Services with his wife Kimberly. “Much to the benefit of taxpayers and small businesses. The IRS has been busy attempting to distribute 100 million or so Economic Impact Payments since Dec. 27, and has done a pretty decent job. However, individuals who have not received the second Economic Impact Payment must file a tax return to obtain the payment. There is no other option at present. Change of law late in the year and distributing EIP’s has slowed the IRS down.
Partnerships and corporate returns are due Monday, March 15. Individual returns are due Thursday, April 15. It is not anticipated that these dates will change but one never knows what the government will do.
According to John, it’s better to file electronically, for safety and speed of returns.
“Electronic filing is the most secure method to file a persons income tax,” John said. “Filing by mail in 2021 will only result in an extremely delayed response by the IRS. They still have 30 million tax returns to process from 2019 along with about 70 million pieces of mail yet to be opened from last year.”
IRS scams run rampant this time of year.
“The IRS never calls taxpayers on the phone and will never email a taxpayer,” John said. “They always attempt contact by U.S. mail only. The only time the IRS May call a taxpayer would be if a contact has been previously established. Safeguard your tax returns and personal information. Identity theft among family members is a real problem.”
There are several important dates taxpayers should keep in mind for this year's filing season:
Jan. 15. IRS Free File opens. Taxpayers can begin filing returns through Free File partners; tax returns will be transmitted to the IRS starting Feb. 12. Tax software companies also are accepting tax filings in advance.
Jan. 29. Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day to raise awareness of valuable tax credits available to many people – including the option to use prior-year income to qualify.
Feb. 12. IRS begins 2021 tax season. Individual tax returns begin being accepted and processing begins.
Feb. 22. Projected date for the IRS.gov Where's My Refund tool being updated for those claiming EITC and ACTC, also referred to as PATH Act returns.
First week of March. Tax refunds begin reaching those claiming EITC and ACTC (PATH Act returns) for those who file electronically with direct deposit and there are no issues with their tax returns.
April 15. Deadline for filing 2020 tax returns.
Oct. 15. Deadline to file for those requesting an extension on their 2020 tax returns
